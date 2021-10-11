COVID-19 is under control in Telangana: Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: The State Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. Srinivas Rao today said that the cases of corona virus had come down in Telangana during the last three months. The COVID-19 is under control in the state.

Speaking to media persons at his office in the city, he said that the recovery rate of the Covid-19 infected patients had also gone up in the state. He said that the state was witnessing pre-covid virus situation and added that the state was getting back to normal life .

Citing the upcoming festival season for the next three months , he urged the people of the state to be on alert and take requisite steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

He made it clear that the corona virus had not disappeared completely from the state and added that those with Covid symptoms should undergo covid detection tests .

He said that the all people should wear face masks and warned that the virus would infect an entire family if any of the member showed negligence towards the virus .