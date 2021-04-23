COVID-19: IT Minister KTR tests positive

Hyderabad: Just few days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contracted with corona virus, now his son K T Rama Rao has tested positive.

The IT and Municipal administration minister on Friday morning informed through his official twitter handle.

KTR had mild symptoms upon which he got tested and turns out to be positive for COVID-19. He is presently under Home isolation.

“Those of you have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol and get tested” said KTR

In the KCR cabinet his son was the only minister who was strictly adhering with the COVID protocol by wearing a mask.