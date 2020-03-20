COVID-19: Italian who recovered in Jaipur dies of cardiac arrest

Jaipur: A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had “recovered” from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Friday.

69-year-old Italian tourist, who had recovered from COVID-19, dies of cardiac arrest in Jaipur private hospital: SMS Hospital official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari said.

The sexagenarian was a heart and lungs patient, and recovered from COVID-19 at the SMS Hospital, according to Bhandari.

The man preferred shifting to a private hospital, so he was allowed to be shifted to the Fortis hospital on Thursday morning, Bhandari said.”He was fine in the SMS Hospital and he was fit from our side,” the official added.

So far, India has reported four deaths with a total of 206 cases, as per the latest figures released by ICMR. The figure includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab so far. All the deaths reported have been in the 60 years and above category, so far.

Sixteen Italian tourists were among the first coronavirus positive cases in India. While an elderly Italian couple among them were being treated at a hospital in Jaipur, the rest of the 14 were shifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. Their Indian guide is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

