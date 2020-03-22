COVID-19: J-K govt offices to remain closed on March 24

Srinagar: In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared a holiday in all its offices on March 24.

“Government declares holiday in all offices on March 24. March 23 and 25 are already holidays. Essential services to continue undisturbed,” Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, said on his twitter handle.

India so far has 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

Source: ANI

