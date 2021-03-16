Covid-19 Jab administered at 89 hospitals in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 17 : In Gurugram a rapid phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is being conducted in 89 hospitals.

These include 37 government health centres and 52 private hospitals. So far, 1,13,683 doses of the vaccine have been given in the district, the health officials said on Tuesday.

Sharing more information, Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram, said that according to the instruction of the government, the vaccination drive is being conducted in the district.

According to the health officials, the vaccine doses are being given four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in 37 government health centres and hospitals in the district. Similarly, in 52 private hospitals, doses of vaccine are being given daily from Monday to Saturday.

“The 24-hour corona vaccine dose has already been started seven days a week in five hospitals which includes Civil hospital Sector 10, Medanta The Medicity, Artemis, Fortis and Max Hospital,” Yadav said.

Giving detailed information about the doses of Corona vaccine given in Gurugram district till now, District Immunisation Officer M.P. Singh said that as per the instruction of the government, till Monday evening, 26,278 persons in health care workers got the first dose and around 16,338 persons have been administered with the second dose of vaccine.

Similarly, in the case of front line workers 18,759 persons have been given the first dose and 4508 persons have been given the second dose.

“During third phase of the vaccination drive 5,587 persons with severe diseases ranging from 45 years to 59 years have been given the first dose and 42,213 senior citizens above the age of 60 years have been given the first dose of vaccine,” Singh informed.

