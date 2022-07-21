COVID-19: J&K reports 505 new cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 21st July 2022 7:48 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir continued to see a substantial rise in new Covid cases as 505 fresh infections surfaced on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,58,456, officials said.

No fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of the new cases, 277 were reported from Jammu and 228 from Kashmir, officials said.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 4,761.

There are 2,077 active Covid cases in the Union Territory while the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,618, officials said.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory, they said.

