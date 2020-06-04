COVID-19: Karnataka crosses 4K-mark; 87 per cent are returnees

Bangaluru: Karnataka Covid tally breached the 4,000-mark with 267 new cases, mostly domestic returnees, raising the state’s tally to 4,063, an official said on Wednesday.

The state crossed 1000-mark on May 15 and in few weeks it crossed 3000 cases. In-fact, in a week, between May 27-June 3 the state record 1780 positive cases.

Of the 1780 cases, 1554 cases were reported from the returnees form other states in Karnataka which is approximately 87%.

According to the official data, on June 3, the state reported 267 new COVID-19 cases. Of these 267, 232 patients had a traveled to the state from Maharashtra.

Of the new cases, 180 are men and 87 women, including 20 children below the age of 10.

As quoted by the Times of India, the chairman of Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 said: “The priority now is to test those returning from other states as they continue to add to the cases here. This is particularly true about those coming from Maharashtra, which is still a red zone.”

In the past 24 hours, cases spiked in Kalaburagi, Udupi, Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura.

Kalaburagi was struck with 105 cases, followed by Udupi (62), Raichur (35), Bengaluru Urban (20), Mandya (13), Yadgir (9), Vijayapura (6), Davangere (3), Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kolar and Bagalkote (2 each) and Hassan, Ballari, Dharwad and Bengaluru Rural (1 each).

Across the state, 2,494 are active cases, 1,514 discharged, 16 patients in ICU and 53 died of the virus.

An 80-year-old woman from Davangere district succumbed to the virus.

Currently, Udupi is leading the state’s COVID burden with 408 active cases, followed by Kalaburagi (375), Yadgir (271), Raichur (230) and Mandya (221).

Of the total, Bengaluru Urban has so far accounted for 11 deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (7), Dakshina Kannada (6) and Vijayapura and Bidar (5 each) among others.

Source: With IANS inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.