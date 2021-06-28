COVID-19: Karnataka logs 2,576 new cases and 93 deaths

Bengaluru: Continuing the declining trend, Karnataka on Monday reported 2,576 new cases and 93 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,37,206 and 34,836 respectively.

Active cases stood at 97,592, dipping below one lakh after four months.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.92 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 3.61 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

The decline in daily infection was by 1,000 compared to Sunday.

During the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, the active cases had gone up to over six lakh and Bengaluru had reported the highest active cases in the country among the metropolitan cities.

As many as 5,933 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 27,04,755,the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district logged 563 new cases and 18 deaths, the highest among the districts of the state.

The city has so far reported 12,11,993 cases and 15,599 deaths.

There were 62,430 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 282 fresh casesi were reported in Mysuru, 263 in Dakshina Kannada, 194 in Shivamogga, 150 in Kodagu and 138 in Hassan.

New cases were reported in other districts as well including Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kolar, Udupi and Bengaluru Rural.

The department said there were 14 deaths in Dakshina Kannada, nine in Ballari, eight in Mysuru, five each in Hassan and Dharwad and four each in Belagavi and Davangere.

Fatalities were reported in 15 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,33,917 COVID tests including 1,07,050 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.40 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

As many as 2.21 crore inoculations have been conducted in the state, comprising first and second dose of vaccines including 3,33,325 on Monday.