COVID-19: Karnataka reports 2,984 new cases, 88 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Friday logged 2,984 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,49,997 and toll to 35,222, the health department said.

The day also saw 14,337 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 27,60,881.

Bengaluru Urban reported 593 new cases as the city saw 10,674 discharges and 11 deaths.

The active cases in the state stood at 53,871.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.92 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.94 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru urban, the highest number of deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad and Mandya (7).

Mysuru accounted for 457 fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada 302, Hassan 271, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,14,828, followed by Mysuru 1,67,397 and Tumakuru 1,15,247.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,75,748, followed by Mysuru 1,60,768 and Tumakuru 1,12,855.

Cumulatively a total of 3,45,80,906 samples have been tested, out of which 1,55,101 were tested on Friday alone.