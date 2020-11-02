Covid-19: Katrina Kaif flaunts her new airport look

Mumbai, Nov 1 : Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is flaunting her new airport look amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and she did not forget safety while putting out the style statement.

Katrina, who recently resumed work, shared a picture of herself at the airport on Instagram.

“Safety first…outfits not bad either,” Katrina wrote along with the picture.

In the image, Katrina can be seen posing at the airport while donning a white coloured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. She is also seen wearing a white face mask and a face shield, in sync with the preventive protocols amid the ongoing virus crisis.

On the work front, Katrina’s next release is Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar. She has also recently signed “Phone Bhoot”, a horror comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

