COVID-19: Kavitha steps up efforts to help citizens with emergencies

Hyderabad: With COVID-19 cases shooting up by the day, MLC and former Nizamabad member of Parliament (MP) K. Kavitha has ramped up her support line for the public. With families of patients desperate for medicine and oxygen beds/ventilators, Kavitha’s team is currently working in full swing to help anyone and everyone who requires assistance.

Last week, Kavitha posted on Twitter that anyone who requires assistance to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can contact her Hyderabad and Nizamabad offices on the following numbers: 040-23599999/8985699999/08462-250666 (NZ). “My team will be available round the clock for your service,” the former Nizamabad MP said. Citizens are urged to call those numbers and seek help from her team.

Currently, a handful of people from her team, and a few others from her NGO Telangana Jagruthi, are responding to SOS calls from citizens of Telangana. “Akka decided to set up a response team based on her father and chief minister K. Chandrasehar Rao’s call to public representatives to help their constituents,” said a member from her team.

He added that a decision was taken to set up a round-the-clock call centre given that Nizamabad district also shares a border with Maharashtra, which is one of the most affected states by COVID-19. Kavitha, with her decision, to help, has joined the list of those politicians who have stepped up to help the needy. On Monday, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi also began ramping up his own efforts to help the general public.

Apart form private services, the general public can also visit state run hospitals to get a COVID-19 test. They can also visit the ITMR diagnostic centre outside the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for the same.

This is not the first time that Kavitha has come forward to help the public. In Nizamabad, she has been feeding the needy through free meal centres, which were established over the last few years. She had launched the first centre after getting inspired by a party MLA, and set up one at the Nizamabad Govt hospital with some support in 2017. It became a hit, and the centres grew to four eventually