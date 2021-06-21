COVID-19: KCR dismisses ‘third wave’ rumours in style!

Hyderabad: The iconic KCR as we remember from the press conferences during the first wave of COVID-19 last year seems to be back. This time, he spoke at an official event condemning the rumors of the third COVID-19 wave that are creating panic.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday inaugurated several buildings in Warangal (Urban) district, including the administrative block of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the integrated collectorate complex. He had also laid the foundation stone for the proposed multi-super specialty hospital on the premises of the old central prison.

Speaking after a series of inaugurations, KCR, in his typical style, dismissed rumors of a third wave that is said to be affecting children in particular.

“Did Corona call them and tell?,” he said, single-handedly pulling down those who are spreading panic about the upcoming wave.

He further went on to detail his experience after contracting the viral disease. “When I asked the doctor how the treatment work; he told me it’s trial and error. They asked me to take antibiotics once a week, besides two other tablets. I recovered despite not taking those,” he said.

“I request everyone to not create such rumours. Ask them to wear masks, but do not instigate fear,” KCR added. He reiterated that lifting lockdown was a decision taken only after consulting the medical and health department officials.