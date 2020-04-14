COVID-19: KCR instructs officials to focus on Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed all concerned officials to pay more attention to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area as there are more COVID-19 patients in the region than anywhere else in Telangana.

KCR, according to a release by the CMO on Monday, has advised that Hyderabad City should be divided into zones and each of them should be treated as a separate unit which will then function under the guidance of a special officer.

CM’s instruction

“More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad, there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide 17 circles in the city as 17 units. In every unit, appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, revenue officer. The entire Municipal administration department should involve themselves in the prevention of the coronavirus programme… Appoint senior medical officers to the 17 circles,” the CM instructed.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, implementation of lockdown and other issues on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan in which Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and DGP Mahender Reddy among others participated.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 32 new coronavirus positive cases in the State and one death took place on Monday.

They also said that infrastructure was ready in the State to conduct upwards of thousand tests on a daily basis.

The CM also advised the Health Minister, Municipal Administration Minister and other senior officials to review the GHMC area circle-wise every day from the Pragathi Bhavan and asked for necessary action to follow the review meeting.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

As per the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the Telangana government, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 472 as of 10 pm on April 13.

103 patients have been cured and discharged in the State, while 17 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far.

GHMC, with 216 active cases, has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the State.

Source: ANI

