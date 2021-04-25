COVID-19: KCR orders appointment of 144 doctors,medical staff

Hyderabad: Due to the unexpected surge in the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday has taken a key decision on a war footing to appoint adequate staff in 114 Hospitals to bring proper and quality medical care to the people.

The CM has issued orders in this regard immediately.

As per the Orders, 144 Doctors, 527 Nurses, 84 Lab Technicians, and in all 755 posts were sanctioned by the CM.

This will have a financial burden of Rs 9.02 Crore on the State’s exchequer. The CM has instructed the District Collectors to organize a special recruitment drive due to the emergency situation, conduct interviews, and finish the appointment process in five days.