Hyderabad: More than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, the Chief Minister Telangana on Wednesday tested negative in a rapid antigen test.

The medical experts who were monitoring KCR’s health at his farm house today conducted rapid-antigen test during which he tested negative, however the result for RT-PCR test result is awaited.

Since he tested positive, Chief Minister has isolated himself at his farm house and was put under medical observation by a team of doctors.