COVID-19: KCR to take a final call on lockdown says Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said that the present COVID-19 situation in the state has been discussed with senior police officials.

He said that the Chief Minister KCR would soon conduct a review on the situation in the state, he would take a decision on the lockdown after the review. However, the CM is not in favour of lockdown.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Wednesday held a meeting with senior police officials of the state

Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 conditions in the state and the implementation of night curfew with police department officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the decision on the lockdown was likely to be taken in view of the current situation.

Recall that the lockdown will cause a lot of financial difficulties.

He told police officials that the cases would continue unabated and the instructions have been passed to take steps to curb black market dentures ranging from oxygen to remdesir injection.