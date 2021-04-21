COVID-19: KCR undergoes medical tests at Yashoda hospitals

Hyderabad: Two days after being tested positive for COVID-19, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday reached at Yashoda hospital Somajiguda for undergoing several medical tests.

The chief minister had isolated himself at his farm house in city outskirts after testing positive. According to official sources, KCR will undergo chest scanning, X-ray and other medical tests.

During his visit to the hospital, his son and minister for IT and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao accompanied him.

CM KCR recently participated in the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election campaign and addressed a public meeting April 14.

KCR participated in the election campaign in Halia in support of Nomula Bhagat. Later Nomula Bhagat and his family too were also infected with Covis-19..