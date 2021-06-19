COVID-19: Kerala logs over 12,000 fresh cases, 115 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala logged 12,443 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 27,97,747, while 115 deaths pushed the toll to 11,948.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 13,145 people being cured of the disease,taking the total number of those who have recuperated to 26,78,499.

Active cases touched 1,06,861.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases–1,777, followed by Ernakulam with 1,557 and Thrissur 1,422, the state government said in a press release.

Among those infected were 73 health workers, 78 people had come from outside the state while 11,639 contracted the virus through contact.

In the last 24 hours, 1,21,743 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,18,53,900.

The test positivity rate stood at 10.22 per cent.

As many as 4,55,621 people are under observation in various districts and 27,867 are inhospitals.

Meanwhile,the state governmentdecided to terminate the services of 28 government doctors for ‘unauthorised absence’ over the past several years.

Health minister Veena George also urged others who have been keeping away from service to join duty as early as possible in view of the COVID situation.

Last year, 432 medical personnel, including 385 doctors, were terminated from service for unauthorised absence.