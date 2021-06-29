COVID-19: Kerala records 13,550 fresh cases, 104 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday recorded 13,550 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 90 health workers on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 29,10,507 as the toll soared to 13,093 with the addition of 104 deaths.

As many as 10,283 persons have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 27,97,779 while the active cases touched 99,174, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

In the last 24 hours, 1,23,225 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 11 per cent.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases– 1,708, followed by Kollam 1,513, Thrissur 1,483 and Ernakulam 1,372.

So far, 2,29,32,942 samples have been tested.

Of the new cases, 47 people had come from outside the state and 12,660 were infected through contact.

At least 3,88,083 people are under observation in various districts, including 25,181 in hospitals.