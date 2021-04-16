COVID-19: Kin of patients ‘attack’ two hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, two private hospitals in the city have allegedly come under attack from the kin of Covid-19 related patients in two separate incidents.

In one such incident, Kachiguda police have registered a case against the attendants of a deceased COVID-19 patient after they allegedly attacked the staff of a private hospital and vandalised the premises.

According to the sources, a COVID-19 positive patient Mahender Singh was admitted into Bristlecone Hospital, Barkatpura with severe shortness of breath and died while undergoing treatment.

The hospital authorities alleged that the deceased’s kin vandalized the hospital and beat up the staff.

On receiving a complaint from Bristlecone Hospital management, the Kachiguda police have registered a case under IPC sections 323, 427 IPC and Sec 4 of Telangana Medicare service and Medicine service Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage of property) Act 2008.

In another case, doctor Lubna Taranum working at Alpha hospital in Moghalpura area of old city filed a complaint with the local police alleging that the attendees of a patient with COVID-19 symptoms became aggressive after they were asked to take the patient to a nearby hospital for covid test.

The doctor alleged that the attendees damaged the causality window and scanner, causing injury to her. The Moghalpura police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.