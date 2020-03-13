COVID-19: KSA bans travel to and from India, EU, other countries

Mohammed Alabed Alali, Saudi Arabia's health minstry spokesman, addresses reporters during a press briefing about COVID-19 coronavirus disease, in the capital Riyadh on March 8, 2020 Saudi authorities on March 8 cordoned off the eastern Qatif region in a bid to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus, the interior ministry said. The kingdom has expressed alarm over the spread of the disease across the Gulf region, which has confirmed more than 230 coronavirus cases. Photo: AFp

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia temporarily banned the travel of its citizens and residents to and from India and 39 other countries as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reported Saudi Press Agency citing a ministry of the interior source.

“The Kingdom’s government decided to temporarily suspend the travel of citizens and residents, and to suspend flights to the European Union countries, Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia,” said the source at the ministry of interior on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia also suspended passenger traffic through land crossings with Jordan, while commercial and cargo traffic is still allowed. The decision gives a 72-hour period for Saudi nationals and citizens of those countries with valid Saudi residency visas to return to the Kingdom before the travel suspension comes into effect.

The travel ban excludes Indian and Filipino medical practitioners working in the Kingdom and evacuation, shipping and trade trips, taking into account the necessary and required precautions.

On March 9 the Kingdom suspended travel to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea. It also suspended the entry of those coming from those countries, and entry of those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival.

And on February 27 the Kingdom announced the temporary suspension of entry for individuals seeking to perform Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, as well as tourists traveling from countries where the coronavirus poses a risk as determined by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

Saudi health officials on Friday announced 17 new coronavirus cases, raising the number of cases in the country to 62, according to the official Saudi news agency.