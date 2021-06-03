COVID-19: KTR launches 30 mobile ICU buses in Hyderabad

The medical unit bus will have 10 oxygen supported beds available along with dedicated monitoring system, CCTV & video for live interaction and capturing, duty Doctors, nursing staff and ward members, technician etc. 

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 3rd June 2021 8:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: KTR launched 30 mobile ICU buses
K T Rama Rao on Thursday launched an initiative mobile ICU buses on the Tank Bund. 

Hyderabad: The turmoil created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country is all but over. Hospitals are still overflowing with COVID-19 patients. On this front, the Telangana government, in a step to provide better treatment to the patients launched new mobile ICU buses at Tank Bund.

State IT and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched the mobile ICU buses. The project was initiated by Lord’s Church in collaboration with Verusmart Healthcare. After the inauguration buses, KTR‌ inspected the medical facilities in the bus.

Speaking on the occasion KTR  thanked Lord’s Church for providing medical mobile buses. He said was happy with the launch of medical unit buses to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the state. KTR also revealed that 30 buses have been launched in the state. 

MS Education Academy

The medical unit bus will have 10 oxygen supported beds available along with dedicated monitoring system, CCTV & video for live interaction and capturing, duty Doctors, nursing staff and ward members, technician etc. State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, chief secretary Somesh Kumar and others were also present on the occasion. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button