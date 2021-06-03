COVID-19: KTR launches 30 mobile ICU buses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The turmoil created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country is all but over. Hospitals are still overflowing with COVID-19 patients. On this front, the Telangana government, in a step to provide better treatment to the patients launched new mobile ICU buses at Tank Bund.

State IT and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched the mobile ICU buses. The project was initiated by Lord’s Church in collaboration with Verusmart Healthcare. After the inauguration buses, KTR‌ inspected the medical facilities in the bus.

Ministers @KTRTRS and @YadavTalasani inaugurated Mobile ICU Buses initiative in Hyderabad today. The LORD’s Church in collaboration with VeraSmart Health Care has initiated this project. pic.twitter.com/cvySiSIN5K — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 3, 2021

Speaking on the occasion KTR thanked Lord’s Church for providing medical mobile buses. He said was happy with the launch of medical unit buses to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the state. KTR also revealed that 30 buses have been launched in the state.

The medical unit bus will have 10 oxygen supported beds available along with dedicated monitoring system, CCTV & video for live interaction and capturing, duty Doctors, nursing staff and ward members, technician etc. State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, chief secretary Somesh Kumar and others were also present on the occasion.