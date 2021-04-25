COVID-19: KTR welcomes decision to provide free vaccine for everyone

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. Tarakarama Rao has welcomed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directive to vaccinate all residents of the state free of cost.

KTR said this decision will help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wonderful decision by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu to vaccinate all age groups in Telangana free of cost 🙏



People need as much support as possible from their Governments during these testing times https://t.co/DsuAzDeNmt — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 24, 2021

He further said that the state government is taking every possible measure to contain the disease and appealed to the public to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols.

On Saturday, KCR announced the decision to administer the free vaccines to all irrespective of the age limit. He said that the state has a population of 4 crores of which 35 lakh have been vaccinated.

He further said that it would cost 2,500 crores but saving lives of people is the first priority.