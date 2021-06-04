COVID-19: Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 14

Bengaluru: The pandemic-induced lockdown in Karnataka has been extended till June 14, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“The situation is worst. That is why we are extending the lockdown for one week,” Yediyurappa told media personnel here.

“According to me, after one week everything will be all right. After the positivity rate will come down to five per cent, we will give all the relief to the people,” the Chief Minister.

The state is currently under lockdown till 7 June. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government imposed a full lockdown from May 10.

Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

According to the official data, there are 2,93,045 active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka.