COVID-19: Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 30

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 30. According to the official sources KCR has decided to cancel the proposed cabinet meeting scheduled on May 20.

The Chief Minister had a telephonic discussion with the cabinet ministers, during which they all recommended to extend the lockdown for one more week.

Since the Ministers were busy monitoring the corona situation in the state, the Chief Minister has decided to cancel the forthcoming cabinet meet.

The Chief Secretary has been instructed to release the G.O extending the lockdown till May 30.

Earlier the Government has imposed lockdown from May 12 to May 22 with four hours relaxation in the morning from 6am to 10am.