Covid-19 Lockdown: No distribution of fish medicine this year

Hyderabad: Amid COVID-19 lockdown there will be no distribution of fish medicine this year. The Bathini Goud family of Hyderabad on Sunday announced that the event held in the first week of June every year will not be organized this time.

This is the second time in many decades that family will not be distributing the fish medicine.

The Telangana government has already extended the lockdown on May 12 and extended till May 30.. “Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will not be possible to follow the physical distancing norm and hence we decided not to organise the event this year,” Harinath Goud said.

Every year, the family distributes fish medicine (Prasadam) to asthma patients on Mrigasira Karthi, which heralds the onset of monsoon and normally falls on June 7-8.

People suffering from asthma and other respiratory problems throng here every year at Exhibition grounds from various states to received fish ”Prasadam” from the family which claims to be distributing it free of cost for 175 years.