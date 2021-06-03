COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased in Kolkata

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 3rd June 2021 2:39 pm IST
Kolkata: A shopkeeper waits for customers after opening his shop, after authorities eased certain restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown, at New market in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI06_02_2021_000094B)
Kolkata: A shopkeeper adjusts the goods after opening his shop, after authorities eased certain restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI06_02_2021_000101B)
Kolkata: A porter carries a sack of pulses at a local market after authorities eased certain restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown, at Posta wholesale market in Kolkata, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI06_03_2021_000045B)
Kolkata: Workers load sack of pulses on a cart for delivery to a local market after authorities eased certain restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown, at Posta wholesale market in Kolkata, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
