COVID-19 lockdown; Serpentine ques at wine shops across city

Hyderabad: Scores of boozers today thronged liquor shops ahead of the ten days lockdown in the state. Huge number of queue lines were seen at all the liquor shops of the city. The Booze lovers purchased huge number of liquor bottles by keeping in view of the lockdown.

At some liquor shops queue lines as long as one kilometer were also seen in the city. Keeping the sudden surge in the crowd, the managements of the liquor shops tried to control the crowd with he help of their private security.

Interestingly, none of the booze lovers social distancing norms at the liquor shops. The liquor shops at Lakdikapool, Narayanaguda, Indira Park, Banjara Hills, Chaitanyapuri Hayathnagar, Secunderaad Bholakpur Kavadiguda Gajularamaram Quthbullapur Suraram and Suchitra witnessed massive crowds of the people.

On the other hand, the officials of Exise department are saying that it is not possible for them to allow the opening of the liquor shops and bars and restaurants before 10 am in the state as per their rules. They are saying that they need to issue separate guidelines to run the shops before 10 am.