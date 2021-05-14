COVID-19 lockdown: Revenue of TSRTC dipped by 10 percent

Hyderabad: The state government took many steps during the past two years to help TSRTC to overcome losses. After the first lockdown, the RTC had restored its services and was hopeful to increase its revenue. However, the second wave of COVID-19 puts paid to their hopes.

The RTC had to curtail its services which impacted its revenue adversely. But the situation deteriorated fast since the imposition of lockdown.

The lockdown’s first day income dipped to 10 percent. RTC suspended 25 percent of its services. In normal days the Corporation plies 4500 buses which were reduced to 1100 during the night curfew.

Since the lockdown has been declared now for 10 days, the government permitted to ply the buses from 6 am to 10 am.

The lockdown’s first day income was between Rs.30 to Rs.40 lakhs while in normal days it earns around Rs.4 crore per day.

The RTC employees are worried about this situation and fear that in case of its running in loss again, its very existence will be in jeopardy.

The number of passengers travelling in RTC buses decreased with the onset of the second wave of COVID-19.

The RTC officials, however, are hopeful that the lockdown would come to an end and the bus services would be resumed normally.