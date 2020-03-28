COVID-19: Maha tally now 159 as six more test positive

Mumbai: With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 159, officials said on Saturday.

Of these six new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and one from Nagpur, health department officials said.

On Friday, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, they said.

Source: PTI

