COVID-19; Malakpet Mahboobgunj Market sealed off by GHMC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad famous Malakpet Mahboob Gunj market has been closed down by the GHMC authorities on Thursday night. Following three corona virus positive cases among the two traders and helpers, the authorities have sealed off the complete market.

Barricades have been erected at the entrance of the market and a police picket has been posted. On Thursday night teams of Chaderghat police along with GHMC officials reached Mahboob Gunj and made an announcement to close down the shops immediately. The decision to temporary close down the market has brought a shock among the traders since business activity was at peak due to ongoing Holy month of Ramzan. “Although continuous lockdown has already affected the business a lot, but sudden halt of business at Mahboob Gunj will bring a bad impact on the traders” said Mukesh Agarwal who runs whole sale business.

The decision to seal off market has come into effect within couple of days after the wholesale onion market was shifted to Patancheru from the Gunj premises.

“We have been asked by the GHMC authorities to cordon off the whole market, a police picket has been deployed” said P Sateesh Inspector Chaderghat police station.

Since declaring of lockdown and ongoing Ramzan there was a surge in business activity and people from various parts of Hyderabad was seen thronging Malakpet market to purchase essential and groceries in large quantity. “Social distancing norms were being violated and the market was very near to Malakpet Red Zone, hence we have decided to shut the market for next couple of days, after a review a decision will be taken to re-start the business activity” said a senior GHMC official.

Mahboob Gunj which is named after Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VI, and the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad was shifted from the spices market of Osman Gunj. This the biggest whole sale market after Begum Bazaar.

