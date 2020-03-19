COVID-19: Man arrested for misleading people to drink cow urine

Kolkata: With the rise in coronavirus cases across the globe, several rumours regarding the cure for this infection have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Speaking of India, a multi-cultural nation with billions of people, who have superstitious beliefs, are easily mislead by swindlers.

From using garlic to cow urine, the list is never ending.

Adding to a common man’s woes, a man from West Bengal’s Hoogly was arrested for misleading people after he claimed that cow urine cures the COVID-19 infection.

Upon being arrested, the perpetrator, claimed that he is under scrutiny for solely being a Muslim.

“I am a Muslim, which is why this has become such a big issue. If I were a Hindu, nothing of this sort would have happened. I did it for fun’s sake,” claimed the accused.

Meanwhile, the President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani organised an event referred as a ‘gaumutra party’ where the attendees were served cow urine in “kulhads”. The drink was hailed as a “miracle liquid” for fighting against COVID-19 infection.

Chakrapani also made a controversial statement that the virus is an “avatar” that has come to punish non-vegetarians.

