COVID-19: Mercy Mission helps people in distress

Bengaluru: Mercy Mission, a coalition of NGOs of Bengaluru, has moved into action to help stranded workers and daily wage-earners with ration kits and food packets during the lockdown in the city.

Till now, Mercy Mission has distributed 14539 dry ration kits worth Rs 1.46 cr. It has also distributed 7740 ration kits donated by Zomato, Rotary Midtown. The kits estimated to feed 24.3 lakh meals.

Mercy helpline

The coalition of NGOs has opened a helpline on 29th March with15 volunteers and 5 lines. The helpline has addressed 22% of 3845 calls.

Till 11th April 2020, 6 Mercy Kitchen had cooked and distributed 1.03 lakh packed meals spending Rs. 19.7 lakh.

Other relief measures

Apart from the above mentioned relief measures, Mercy Mission had arranged ‘Mercy Medical’, ‘Mercy awareness’ etc.

