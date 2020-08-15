COVID-19: Mother, son bodies left abandoned outside home by family

By Tanveer Updated: 15th August 2020 5:25 pm IST
dead body
Representational Photo

Sangareddy: In a heart-rending incident that took place in Narayankhed town of Sangareddy district. Dead bodies of son and mother left abandoned by their own family who succumbed to COVID-19.

According to Narayankhed sub inspector of police, Sandeep, 8 members of a family tested positive for COVID-19 and they are taking treatment at home and are in home isolation.

On the night of Thursday, August 13, V Babu Singh (35) succumbed to coronavirus after which his family member put him on chair and kept his body outside their house.

Next day his mother (65) also died of that and she also kept outside of the house. The family members also denied any rituals of the bodies.

COVID fear has engulfed people so much so that they are not ready to go near an ailing person and even they are not ready to perform their last rituals of the body.

Later, police with the help of revenue and municipal department performed their last rites.

