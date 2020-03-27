COVID-19: MP govt asks distilleries to manufacture sanitisers

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government directed 11 distilleries in the state to manufacture spirit and hand sanitisers to meet the growing demand for these disinfectants during the coronavirus outbreak.

In an order issued on Thursday, excise department commissioner Rajesh Bahuguna directed 11 distilleries to manufacture spirit and sanitisers to ensure the availability of these products at government and private hospitals.

Divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner of excise department will monitor the supply of these products, it stated.

As per the order, these sanitisers will be supplied through the excise godowns.

The state government decided to rope in distilleries to produce alcohol-based sanitisers, as reports of black marketing and shortage of these products emerged.

Meanwhile, an official from the public relations department said hand sanitisers were available at Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation’s Mrignayni Emporiums.

In the first phase, this product will be available in Indore and Bhopal outlets from Friday, he added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.