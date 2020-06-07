COVID-19 in Mumbai: 98 percent ICU beds occupied

Mumbai: As the number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly surging in Mumbai, almost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds for the COVID-19 patients are occupied here, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data.

In Mumbai, 94 percent of 9092 beds in hospitals and healthcare centers designated to handle COVID-19 patients are filled.

1080 of 1097 ICU beds occupied

In the city, out of 1097 ICU beds, 1080 are occupied. The data also revealed that 85 percent of ventilator and 74 percent of oxygen-supported beds are occupied.

Out of 1205 beds in 128 hospitals for COVID-19 suspected patients, 77 percent are occupied.

Experts’ allegation

It is alleged that the corporation failed in managing the situation arised

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s COVID-19 case count reached 47,128 on Saturday after 1,274 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. With 57 new deaths, total fatalities in the city stand at 1,575.

India becomes fifth worst-hit country

India surpassed Spain to become the fifth worst pandemic hit country globally. The country reported a total of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in a single day taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,46,628.

Of the total cases, at least 1,20,406 are active 1,19,293 persons have been cured and discharged while 6,929 fatalities have been recorded so far.

COVID-19 cases: List of 10 worst-hit countries

US (1,919,430) Brazil (645,771) Russia (458,102) The UK (286,294) India (246,628) Spain (241,310) Italy (234,801) Peru (191,758) France (190,759) Germany (185,450).

