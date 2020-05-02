COVID-19: Nashik records 19 new cases; district tally at 316

Nashik: At least 19 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Saturday, taking the tally to 316 here, an official said.

Of the 19 new cases, seven were from Malegaon and 12 from Nashik, a release from the district administration stated.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 count in the district has gone up to 316, which includes 281 patients in Malegaon, 16 in Nashik city and 17 from other parts of the district, the statement read.

As many as 12 patients have succumbed to the infection in the district, while 25 have recovered so far, it was stated.

Source: PTI

