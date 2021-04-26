COVID-19: Next three months crucial, says Telangana director of public health

Hyderabad: Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivas Rao has cautioned the public that the next three months could be very crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and indicated that the second wave could last till June end. The director appealed to the public to come out of their homes only when it is required and to wear masks, wash their hands regularly and avoid places of mass gatherings.

Rao said that the country is facing a second wave of COVID-19 and it is expected to last till three months. He added that if the cases recede by June end then the government could ease the curbs.

He said that the people should be prepared for a longer battle against COVID-19. After the end of the first wave, many persons didn’t keep following the guidelines which has proved to be costly in the second wave.

Rao said according to the infectious diseases experts and centers, the second wave of covid could peak in the first and second week of May. He added that in view of the dangerous scenario one should follow covid-19 guidelines strictly. Dr.Rao further added the vaccination has also increased. According to a report presented by the Washington Institute of Health Metrics, the disease will be at its peak from the month of May till the first week of June in Telangana State.