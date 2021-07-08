COVID-19: No evidence on 3rd wave in TS says Health Director

Hyderabad: Health Director Srinivas Rao on Thursday said that there is no proof of third wave of Corona cases in the state. He informed press persons that there is no need of worry on the third wave.

The second wave of pandemic of Corona is totally under control. So far 1.20 Cr people were got vaccinated in Telangana state he stated. All the people will get vaccinated to check virus spread and half of the population were given Corona shots. The Corona cases and deaths were drastically reduced in Telangana state he claimed. This is due to more measures by providing adequate vaccines, medical oxygen, facilities, medicines in all the hospitals.

The government under guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is able to bring down Corona cases and fatalities. Vaccination drive will go on continuously in the state to give vaccines to all people the official said. Almost 50 percent people in the state got their vaccine doses and 30 lakhs of people to take second dose of vaccines in a month. It is planned to give second dose vaccines to 30 lakhs of people from July 15 to August 15.

He said that 18 years age group people can take vaccines in 100 centers in Hyderabad. We made necessary arrangements in this regard. Seasonal diseases and allergies were under control as Mission Bhagiratha water reached all villages. In two years the water borne diseases were reduced significantly, the director said. As per chief minister directions a plan is on to make the state free from Malaria in two year