COVID-19: Now Telangana has 30 positive cases

Hyderabad: The number of positive cases in Telangana has risen to 30 with two persons with foreign history and a local from Karimnagar have tested Positive for COVID-19.

According to the media bulletin released by the Public Health and Family Welfare department, 21 year male hailing from Hyderabad with travel history of return from France ,30 year male from Hyderabad with travel history of return from London both foreign returnees have been tested positive. While 23 year male native of Karimnagar without any travel history. He was contact of the group from Indonesia (A group which had come to Telangana for religious practice).

All the three persons have already been admitted into designated hospitals and are under treatment with stable condition.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.