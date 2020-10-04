Covid-19: Odisha crosses 2 lakh recoveries

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 : The number of recovered COVID-19 patients crossed 2 lakh in Odisha after 4,108 patients recuperated from the disease, said the health department on Sunday.

The total recovered cases of the state now stand at 2,02,302.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 2,32,713 in the state as 3,326 more persons were infected with the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the total fresh cases, 1,945 have been reported from different quarantine centres while remaining 1,381 are local contacts.

Khordha district recorded highest 638 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (268) and Jajpur (148).

The total number of coronavirus fatalities increased to 907 in the state as 15 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

While 3 each died in Khordha and Cuttack districts, two deaths were reported from Kendrapara district. One each died in Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri and Sambalpur districts.

Source: IANS

