COVID-19: Oman issues new restrictions; cancels Eid prayers

Muscat: The country of Oman has issued a new set of restrictions across the country to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.

Oman will not hold public prayers during Eid Al Fitr at the end of Ramzan.

Eid holidays will start from Wednesday, May 12 and will end on Saturday, May 15. If the Eid falls on Thursday, then work will resume on Sunday.

The country will also impose night curfew from May 8 to May 15, which will last from 7 pm to 4 am, the Oman News Agency reported.

As part of the regulation, operations have been suspended except for grocery stores, gas stations, health facilities and pharmacies. All delivery services are excluded.

The presence of all employees in the workplace was temporarily suspended in the Sultanate. Employees of state administrative equipment and other legal entities must work from home from Sunday, May 9th.

The Supreme Committee against COVID in Oman has asked the private sector to implement online operations and reduce the number of employees in offices.

Traditional festive markets, festive celebrations and gatherings at beaches, parks and public places are also banned.