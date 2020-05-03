Covid-19: One more dies, Telangana toll rises to 29

Hyderabad: The death toll due to Covid-19 in Telangana rose to 29 on Saturday as one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus. The state’s total coronavirus cases also mounted to 1,061 as 17 more persons tested positive, health officials said.

Spike again

After a decline in the number of cases on Friday, there was a spike again on Saturday.

The state had reported six cases on Friday, while a day earlier 22 persons tested positive. The spurt was recorded after a declining trend over the last few days.

Out of 17 new cases on Saturday, 15 were from Greater Hyderabad and two from neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

State’s recovery rate

On Saturday, 35 patients were discharged from hospitals, including 24 in Hyderabad, four each in Suryapet and Vikarabad and one each in Asifabad, Nizamabad, and Khammam. This took the total number of recoveries in the state to 499.

With 47 percent patients cured, the state’s recovery rate is claimed to be the highest in the country.

According to the Health Department, the number of active cases now stands at 533.

Greater Hyderabad, one of the six red zone districts in the state, accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total positive cases.

The lockdown in the state is scheduled to end on May 7. It is likely to be extended but a decision will be taken at a state Cabinet meeting scheduled on May 5.

Source: IANS

