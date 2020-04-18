COVID-19: One more positive case in Odisha, total 61

Bhubaneswar: A 58-year-old male from Balasore district has tested coronavirus positive, taking the total number of such cases to 61 in Odisha on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Information and Public Relations Department said the government has initiated the contract tracing of the said person.

Odisha had last reported positive cases on April 14. There are 36 active cases in the state. One person has died of the disease.

Meanwhile, three patients from Bhubaneswar have since recovered. “Three positive cases reported in Odisha, all from Bhubaneswar, have recovered and are being discharged. With this the total recovered patients in the State stands at 24,” tweeted the Health Department.

Source: IANS

