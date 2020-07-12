COVID-19: Pakistan’s tally reaches 248,872; death toll stands at 5,197

July 12, 2020
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wished speedy recovery to actor Amitabh Bachchan. He said that Amitabh’s message on the COVID-19 had inspired millions.

Bachchan along with his son Abhishek has tested positive for COVID-19. The actors have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

“Just learnt that Amitabh Bachchan has tested Covid-19 positive. His message of Mission Fateh has inspired millions here in Punjab,” he said on Twitter, adding he is sure he will win the fight against Covid-19.

“I wish him a speedy recovery,” the Chief Minister added.

Source: IANS
