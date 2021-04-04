COVID-19: Panic in Nizamabad after 86 persons infected in marriage party

By SM Bilal|   Published: 4th April 2021 10:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: Not adhering to corona rules and despite Government guidelines to control the spread of virus, the public are still neglecting the protocols resulting in surge of cases.

A marriage gathering In Siddapur village of Nizamabad District has left 86 persons infected with the COVID-19.

The persons who attended a marriage were affected by corona, creating panic in the village. Following this, officials became alert and started conducting corona testing camps for the last three days.

In Nizamabad District, as many as 865 persons were affected by corona during the last 20 days. Minister Prashantareddy directed the officials to arrange for quarantine camps in the district

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button