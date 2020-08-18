COVID-19: Parliamentary Panel for Home Affairs to meet on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee for Home Affairs will meet on August 19 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Director, Randeep Guleria will also be present in the meeting along with the Union Health Ministry officials.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country’s COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.

The death toll had breached the 50-thousand mark on Monday, according to the Ministry.

Source: ANI