COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Bengaluru hospital

By Qayam Published: June 26, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
Suicide Hang

Bengaluru: A 60-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 positive and was undergoing treatment, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the restroom of KC General hospital last night.

According to the police, the 60-year-old female COVID-19 patient hung herself in the restroom of KC general hospital in Bengaluru. She was admitted to the hospital on June 18 along with her daughter-in-law and grandson.

“Around 2 am, she went to the washroom. When she did not return back, her daughter-in-law went to check where she found her hanging dead,” confirmed Bengaluru police.

An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Source: ANI
Bangalore
