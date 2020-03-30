COVID-19: Police seize 828 passports of foreign-returnees

The GHMC officials along with police tracing down the foreign-returnees in the city.

Hyderabad: Till date, the Cyberabad police have seized the passports of 828 foreign-returnees who have violated the self-quarantine protocol of 14 days.

Out of the 3,635 foreign returnees since March 1, police have identified the whereabouts of 2,264 persons.

Across the Cyberabad Commissionerate, out of a total 3,635 people, the addresses of 2,264 were verified on Monday.

Of these, 12 are positive cases and 2,136 are under home quarantine.

So far, those 828 seized passports have been handed over to the concerned authorities. 38 cases of violation and 39 petty cases have been booked by the Commissionerate under which 77 persons have disobeyed quarantine norms.

Plus, 177 two-wheelers, 23 three-wheelers and 31 four-wheelers were seized as a part of the enforcement of regulations during the lockdown and curfew.

SIASAT NEWS

