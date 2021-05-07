COVID-19: Police set up help desks at Gandhi, TIMS

Hyderabad: In a bid to keep the family members of COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospitals informed, city police on Thursday set up help desks at state-run Gandhi and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

The help centers were set up by the police in coordination with the medical and municipal administration departments.

The help desk has been set up for family members of COVID-19 patients being treated at Gandhi and TIMS, level-1 COVID-19 hospitals, where they can get the health status and other details of the patients through the centre, officials said.

Madhapur DCP M Venkateshwarlu inaugurated the Police Help Desk at TIMS Gachibowli. Dr Vimala Thomas, Director and other hospital staff and police personnel from Cyberabad were present on the occasion.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated the help desk at Gandhi hospital.“Doctors are doing a great service to Covid-19 patients. On behalf of Hyderabad City Police, I would like to thank all the doctors and other medical staff. No family members of corona patients should come to the hospital. In the past, many people came to the hospital for the help of Covid patients and many of them too died of the virus,” city police commissioner, Anjani Kumar told the media on the occasion.